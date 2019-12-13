Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Graveside service 11:00 AM Ahavath Achim Cemetery, 3051 W. Erwin St Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

May 22, 1928 - December 10, 2019Known for 67 years as Mrs. Wiley Roosth, Rita Mayerson Roosth passed away Tuesday after a sudden, brief illness. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ann and Isadore Mayerson. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-parents, five siblings and most recently by her beloved husband, Dr. Wiley Roosth.Rita graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority. She taught school until her marriage to Dr. Wiley in 1952. She was a proud and devoted stay-at-home mother and wife, home room mother, and PTA member. She was active in the Medical Auxiliary, East Texas Symphony League, Ahavath Achim Synagogue, and served on the Board of the Tyler Day Nursery for many years. After the children left for college, Rita managed Dr. Wiley's office until he retired in 2016. She hosted and cooked for countless family gatherings, always worrying whether the food was "fit to eat" (it was always delicious). She had a legendary green thumb and surrounded us all with beautiful plants and flowers. She loved reading and needlework, baking yeast breads and coffee cakes from scratch, and was known for her generous heart.She is survived by her children, Ann Roosth Melamed and husband Richard, Stuart Roosth and wife Andrea, and Dr. Joe Roosth; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rubinsky and husband Scott, Tina Melamed, Tanya Robinson and husband Logan, Sophia Roosth and wife Alma Steingart, and Mira Roosth; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Emma Rubinsky, and Lev and Sasha Steingart; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank Sadie Rose for her invaluable assistance over the last several years.Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 13 at 11:00 AM at Ahavath Achim Cemetery, 3051 W. Erwin St. Tyler, TX 75702. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Rita's memory to the Mellinger Maintenance Fund of Congregation Ahavath Achim, 3501 S. Donnybrook, Tyler, TX 75701, or Tyler Day Nursery ( Tylerdaynursery.org ), or the . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019

