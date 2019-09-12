Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Swain, born June 11, 1937 to O.G Swain and Willie Joe Addkison, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Sugar Land. He was 82 years old.



A funeral service is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon Friday, September 13, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Rev. Neil McClendon will officiate. Mr. Swain will be laid to rest at Fincastle Cemetery.



Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 12, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



Mr. Swain served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam War. He was a member of the Grand Parkway Baptist Church in Richmond.



Mr. Swain was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Swain; and grandson, Cason Swain.



Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Ben Swain and wife Shelby of Flint and Richard C. Swain and wife Leilani of Richmond; daughter, Lora Lynn Swain and Jason Workman. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Hunter, Ashland, Taylor, and Savannah. Her sister JoAnn Thomas and husband Larry.



