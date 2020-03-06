Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Jacksonville , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Slawson born September 17, 1941 to Harvey and Eva (Hammonds) Slawson, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Tyler. He was 78 years old.A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville with Rev. Doug Wintermute officiating. He will be laid to rest at Antioch Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.Visitation will begin on Friday, March 6, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the Slawson family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.He graduated from Jacksonville high school 1960, Lon Morris College in 1962, and from Stephen F. Austin University in 1965 and 1971. While attending Lon Morris College, he met his sweet Sandra. He fell in love and would hitchhike to Houston to see her. On August 22, 1964, they were married in Houston.He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and was called up in 1962 for the Cuban Missile Crisis. Richard started working in the oil industry in Houston, Texas, then moved back to Jacksonville and taught school in Houston, Neches, Laneville, Huntsville State Prison, Jacksonville College and finally at Jacksonville High School for 20 years, where he influenced the lives of many of the students and was beloved by the faculty and students alike.Richard was a member of the Jacksonville Masonic Lodge #108 for 50 years. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign War, American Legion, The Tribe Supper Club and spent many mornings with the Tuesday Morning Whataburger group. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he attended the Wesley Sunday School class.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Kenneth, Bobby Joe Slawson and Harvey Slawson Jr.Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 55 years, Sandra Slawson of Jacksonville; and daughters, Paula Kay McDermott of Jacksonville and Mitze Kay Gray and husband Chris of Lindale; and sisters-in-law, Glenda Slawson and Harriet Slawson. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Chase McDermott of Austin and Addie Gray of Lindale; and many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Chase McDermott, John Stegall, Chris Slawson, Eddie Little, Steven Slawson, Chris Gray, Steve Smith , Josh Smith, Storm Slawson, Jim Peacock, D.P. Strong and Allen Strong. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020

