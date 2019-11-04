A Memorial Service in Honor of Richard Neil Holley of Tyler, formerly of Houston, will be held at 1:00 pm, November 6, 2019 at the Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr.
Mr. Holley was born July 22, 1953 in Andrews, TX and passed away October 22, 2019 in Tyler, TX.
Mr. Holley was preceded in death by his parents, V.L. & Ruth Warren Holley, and a brother, Larry L. Holley, all of Tyler, TX.
Mr. Holley received a Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston. He served honorably for 20 years with the Houston Police Department and retired as a Master Peace Officer. Many of his years he served as a Field Training Officer and Field Evaluator.
Mr. Holley was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast and loved his family & friends.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Jessica Guinn of Tyler; a son, Ronald B. Holley & wife Christine of Conroe, TX; a daughter, Rebekah Holley of Hallettsville, TX; son, R.J. Holley of Houston, TX.; brother, Ronald J Holley & wife Susie of Jacksonville, TX; sister, Blinda Collins of Tyler, TX and brother-in-law, Glenn Cary of Liberty City, TX; 8 grandchildren & numerous family and friends.
In Richard's honor, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, Tyler.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2019