Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Neil Holley. View Sign Featured

A Memorial Service in Honor of Richard Neil Holley of Tyler, formerly of Houston, will be held at 1:00 pm, November 6, 2019 at the Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr.

Mr. Holley was born July 22, 1953 in Andrews, TX and passed away October 22, 2019 in Tyler, TX.

Mr. Holley was preceded in death by his parents, V.L. & Ruth Warren Holley, and a brother, Larry L. Holley, all of Tyler, TX.

Mr. Holley received a Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston. He served honorably for 20 years with the Houston Police Department and retired as a Master Peace Officer. Many of his years he served as a Field Training Officer and Field Evaluator.

Mr. Holley was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast and loved his family & friends.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Jessica Guinn of Tyler; a son, Ronald B. Holley & wife Christine of Conroe, TX; a daughter, Rebekah Holley of Hallettsville, TX; son, R.J. Holley of Houston, TX.; brother, Ronald J Holley & wife Susie of Jacksonville, TX; sister, Blinda Collins of Tyler, TX and brother-in-law, Glenn Cary of Liberty City, TX; 8 grandchildren & numerous family and friends.

In Richard's honor, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, Tyler. A Memorial Service in Honor of Richard Neil Holley of Tyler, formerly of Houston, will be held at 1:00 pm, November 6, 2019 at the Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr.Mr. Holley was born July 22, 1953 in Andrews, TX and passed away October 22, 2019 in Tyler, TX.Mr. Holley was preceded in death by his parents, V.L. & Ruth Warren Holley, and a brother, Larry L. Holley, all of Tyler, TX.Mr. Holley received a Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston. He served honorably for 20 years with the Houston Police Department and retired as a Master Peace Officer. Many of his years he served as a Field Training Officer and Field Evaluator.Mr. Holley was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast and loved his family & friends.Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Jessica Guinn of Tyler; a son, Ronald B. Holley & wife Christine of Conroe, TX; a daughter, Rebekah Holley of Hallettsville, TX; son, R.J. Holley of Houston, TX.; brother, Ronald J Holley & wife Susie of Jacksonville, TX; sister, Blinda Collins of Tyler, TX and brother-in-law, Glenn Cary of Liberty City, TX; 8 grandchildren & numerous family and friends.In Richard's honor, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, Tyler. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Texas obituaries Abilene Reporter-News Alice Echo News-Journal Amarillo Globe-News Austin American-Statesman Big Spring Herald Borger News Herald Brownsville Herald Corpus-Christi Caller-Times Cypress Creek Dallas Morning News Denton Record-Chronicle El Paso Times GoSanAngelo Houston Chronicle Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Midland Reporter-Telegram Nueces County Record Star Odessa American Plainview Daily Herald San Antonio Express-News Star Local Media Star-Telegram Sweetwater Reporter The Atascocita Observer The Bay Area Citizen The Beaumont Enterprise The Cleveland Advocate The Courier of Montgomery County The Dayton News The Deer Park Broadcaster The East Montgomery County Observer The Eastex Advocate The Fort Bend Sun The Friendswood Journal The Herald Democrat The Humble Observer The Kingwood Observer The Lake Houston Observer The Magnolia Potpourri The Memorial Examiner The Monitor The Pasadena Citizen The Pearland Journal The Rancher The Spring Observer The Sugar Land Sun The Tomball Potpourri The West University Examiner The Woodlands Villager Times Record News Tyler Morning Telegraph Valley Morning Star Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com