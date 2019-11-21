Richard Horace Stewart

Service Information
Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home
1701 East U.S. Highway 80
Wills Point, TX
75169
(800)-773-3338
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeside Baptist Church
Canton, TX
Obituary
Richard Horace Stewart, from Edgewood Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on November 15, 2019, at the age of 76. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday November 23rd at Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton, Texas, where he was a member. Services are under the direction of Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. Richard was a farmer for 32 years. He is survived by his lovely wife of 55 years, Evelyn Ann Stewart, from Edgewood, his three children: Michael L Stewart from Bryan Texas, Suzanne Castles (Phil) from Henderson Texas, and Richard Alan Stewart (Joanna) from Van Texas. Left to cherish his memory are his eight grandchildren: James R. Stewart, Grace R. Stewart, Cameron D. Castles, MicahAnne Castles, Calan J Castles, Cassidy R. Stewart, Augustus Z. Stewart and Lexie M Stewart. He is also survived by his brothers: Eddie P Stewart, Kelly R Stewart and Larry R Stewart and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: E.E. Stewart and Lila Bell Stewart and his brother, Landon Stewart. In lieu of flowers, denotations can be made to Texas Bank and Trust for drilling a water well in Guatemala in Richard's honor.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
