Service Information Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home 1701 East U.S. Highway 80 Wills Point , TX 75169 (800)-773-3338 Memorial service 2:00 PM Lakeside Baptist Church Canton , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Horace Stewart, from Edgewood Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on November 15, 2019, at the age of 76. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday November 23rd at Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton, Texas, where he was a member. Services are under the direction of Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. Richard was a farmer for 32 years. He is survived by his lovely wife of 55 years, Evelyn Ann Stewart, from Edgewood, his three children: Michael L Stewart from Bryan Texas, Suzanne Castles (Phil) from Henderson Texas, and Richard Alan Stewart (Joanna) from Van Texas. Left to cherish his memory are his eight grandchildren: James R. Stewart, Grace R. Stewart, Cameron D. Castles, MicahAnne Castles, Calan J Castles, Cassidy R. Stewart, Augustus Z. Stewart and Lexie M Stewart. He is also survived by his brothers: Eddie P Stewart, Kelly R Stewart and Larry R Stewart and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: E.E. Stewart and Lila Bell Stewart and his brother, Landon Stewart. In lieu of flowers, denotations can be made to Texas Bank and Trust for drilling a water well in Guatemala in Richard's honor.

Richard Horace Stewart, from Edgewood Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on November 15, 2019, at the age of 76. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday November 23rd at Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton, Texas, where he was a member. Services are under the direction of Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. Richard was a farmer for 32 years. He is survived by his lovely wife of 55 years, Evelyn Ann Stewart, from Edgewood, his three children: Michael L Stewart from Bryan Texas, Suzanne Castles (Phil) from Henderson Texas, and Richard Alan Stewart (Joanna) from Van Texas. Left to cherish his memory are his eight grandchildren: James R. Stewart, Grace R. Stewart, Cameron D. Castles, MicahAnne Castles, Calan J Castles, Cassidy R. Stewart, Augustus Z. Stewart and Lexie M Stewart. He is also survived by his brothers: Eddie P Stewart, Kelly R Stewart and Larry R Stewart and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: E.E. Stewart and Lila Bell Stewart and his brother, Landon Stewart. In lieu of flowers, denotations can be made to Texas Bank and Trust for drilling a water well in Guatemala in Richard's honor. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019

