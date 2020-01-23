Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Gale "Pawpaw" Oden, of Jacksonville, peacefully passed away at his home with his family by his side on January 20, 2020 at the age of 82.



He was born in Ironton, Texas. Richard was an endowed member of the Grand Lodge of Texas - Jacksonville, Texas Lodge No. 108, AF & AM. He was also a member of the Sharon Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. and served in the United States National Guard. After many years of various working ventures, he and his wife of 61 years, Sue Oden, established Oden's Plant Farm in 1977 in Tecula, Texas. They retired from the plant business in 2019. For many of those years, the family owned and operated Oden's Custom Hay Bailing. However, Richard's proudest accomplishment was his family.



He is preceded in death by his father, J.J. Oden; mother, Estelle Oden; sister, Delores Oden; brother, Horace Oden; and sister, Christine (Vernie) Oden.



He is survived by his wife, Sue Oden; daughter, Linda Oden; son and daughter-in-law, Stacy and Sherial Oden; Son, Scott Oden; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Anna Oden; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Friends and family and others whose lives Pawpaw touched and inspired are invited to Autry Funeral Home to celebrate his life. Visitation is Thursday, January 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service is Friday, January, 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Jarrett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to or Hospice of East Texas.



Richard Gale "Pawpaw" Oden, of Jacksonville, peacefully passed away at his home with his family by his side on January 20, 2020 at the age of 82.He was born in Ironton, Texas. Richard was an endowed member of the Grand Lodge of Texas - Jacksonville, Texas Lodge No. 108, AF & AM. He was also a member of the Sharon Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. and served in the United States National Guard. After many years of various working ventures, he and his wife of 61 years, Sue Oden, established Oden's Plant Farm in 1977 in Tecula, Texas. They retired from the plant business in 2019. For many of those years, the family owned and operated Oden's Custom Hay Bailing. However, Richard's proudest accomplishment was his family.He is preceded in death by his father, J.J. Oden; mother, Estelle Oden; sister, Delores Oden; brother, Horace Oden; and sister, Christine (Vernie) Oden.He is survived by his wife, Sue Oden; daughter, Linda Oden; son and daughter-in-law, Stacy and Sherial Oden; Son, Scott Oden; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Anna Oden; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Friends and family and others whose lives Pawpaw touched and inspired are invited to Autry Funeral Home to celebrate his life. Visitation is Thursday, January 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service is Friday, January, 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Jarrett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to or Hospice of East Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.