Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Visitation 2:00 PM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Dean "Rick" Vick, 68, of New Summerfield, TX, passed away on August 14, 2019, at his home. He was born March 27, 1951, in Grenada, MS, to Dr. Walter Dean Vick & Geraldine (Little) Arrington. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jennifer Murphy-Vick of New Summerfield, TX; son Kristofer Vick & daughter-in-love Gina Winstead-Vick of Brandon, MS; daughter Lydia Anne Rutherford of Ft Gordon, GA; very special granddaughter Lydie Jean "L. J." Vick; ex-wife & friend Lydie Vick of Brandon, MS; sister Dr. Gina Bray of Southhaven, MS; sister Patricia & brother-in-law Terry Jones of Coffeeville, MS; multiple nephews, nieces, great-nephews, & a great-niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Walter Dean Vick & Geraldine Arrington, step-father Carl Arrington, step-mother Hanna Harris, & brother Bill Arrington.



Rick graduated from Grenada, MS High School in 1969, then joined the Marines. Following his time in the service, he married Lydie & they had one son, Kristofer. In the early 1980's they moved to Jacksonville, TX, where he worked as a programmer & wrote software for Three Bell Brothers & later for Sysco/ TU Electric. In 1999, he moved back to MS to work for Arch Communications. On August 14, 2003 he married Jennifer, & moved back to TX in 2004. He went back to college to pursue a degree in theatre from TAMU-Commerce in the mid 2000's.



Rick loved theatre & was very active in multiple community & professional theatres throughout his adult life. He enjoyed acting with his friends & family at Cherokee Civic Theatre, Lake Country Playhouse, Black Rose Theatre Company, New Stage, & Theatre on Tour, to name a few. He was very active in both Kristofer & Lydia's extracurricular activities. Rick was always cheering them on. Rick loved life & lived life to the fullest.



Visitation will be August 24 at 2pm at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville, TX followed by a memorial service at 3pm with Rev. Barbara Morgan officiating. Rick will be interred at McDonald Cemetery in New Summerfield, TX.



Honorary Pallbearers nephews: Scott Tribble & Cody Jones; friends: Albert Croft, Brandon Burns, David Champion, Johnny Croft.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial donations to be made to Cherokee Civic Theater in Rusk, TX; Lake Country Playhouse in Mineola, TX; or Black Rose Theater Company in Brandon, MS.



