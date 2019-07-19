Funeral services for Richard Cook Simpson, 86, of Marion Center, PA will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Simpson is survived by his son, Richard Scott and Barbara Simpson from Morehead City, NC; granddaughters Devi Simpson-Mayeaux and Rosco Cramardie from Des Allemandes, LA and Melissa and Dustin Mausey from Rickman, TN; grandson Neill and Jessica Simpson from TN; great-granddaughter Lilly Anne Mausey from Rickman, TN; great-grandsons Drake O'Brien from Des Allemandes, LA and Dade Mayeaux from Des Allemandes, LA; sisters Evelyn McCord, Virginia and husband, Robert Easley from Kittanning, PA; brothers Kenneth and Sue Simpson from Lorain, OH and Don and Mona Simpson from Marion Center, PA; nieces Dianne and Don Peffer from Marion Center, PA, Karen and Kyle Simpson from TX, Melissa Gearhart from Marion Center, PA and Tori Gearhart from Marion Center, PA; nephews Todd Simpson from OH, Mark Simpson and Bob Gibson from Pennsylvania and Austin Gearhart from Marion Center, PA.
Richard Cook Simpson was in the U.S. Navy from August 14th, 1951 until August 2nd, 1956.
He was in the U.S. Air Force from October 29th, 1956 to May 31st, 1976. Mr. Simpson was in the Civil Service at Ft. McClellan from October 1st, 1977 to May 31st, 1992. He served 55 years as a Mason/32Deg./Shriner Clown Troupe. He was in the Korean War in 1953 on the USS General H. W. Butner and in the Vietnam War, April 1967 through May 21st, 1968.
Mr. Simpson was a member of Dover Baptist Church in Lindale, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 19, 2019