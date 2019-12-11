CMSGT Richard C. Sackett (Ret), 84, passed away on Thursday, December 05, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus. A Memorial Service with Full Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 AM from Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, there will be a visitation for one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Sackett was born in Bullard, Texas on October 01, 1935, to J. Maxie Sackett and Mildred Thedford Sackett. CMSGT Sackett started his military career in the United States Navy serving from 1951 to 1954. He then joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and served 29 years as a tactical air control systems operator. He served in Okinawa, Vietnam, Japan and stateside in Maine, Florida, Kansas and Texas. He served in Vietnam for 800 days during the Vietnam Conflict. He received numerous awards including The Bronze Star with one cluster, Meritous Service Medal with two clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with three clusters, Presidential Unit Citation with two clusters, Vietnam Service Medal with seven battle stars, Air Force Outstanding Unit with six clusters and Valor Device as well as twenty-three other awards. He was awarded the Freedom Foundation Award in 1971 and 1973 for literary writings on Freedom has a Price and What is an American. CMSGT Sackett's last two assignments before his military retirement were in Air Training command. He was the training superintendent for Basic Military School from 1976 to 1979 and the first Enlisted Commandant for the Air Training Command NCO Academy from 1978-1981.
He was a beloved patriot who served his country with courage, honor and unparalleled dignity. He graduated from Newman University with a degree in Business Law and Accounting. He was a member of the Bullard Methodist Church. CMSGT Sackett was a member of Valley Hi Masonic Lodge and a member of Valley of San Antonio and was a 32 Degree Mason, he was a Paul Harris Fellow in the San Antonio Rotary. He was a life member of the Veteran's of Foreign War, American Legion, Air Force Sergeant Association and The Air Force Association. After his military retirement, he worked in the business sector for twenty-three years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, of 53 years, Mary L. Sackett, his parents, and his sister. He leaves behind his three children: Michael Sackett of Durant, OK, Kelly (Mike) Gibbons of Steens, MS, and Kevin (Anne) Sackett of Germantown, TN; grandchildren: Siobhan Gibbons, Amanda Gibbons, Benjamin Gibbons, Keith Sackett, Landon Sackett, Connor Sackett, and Ryan Sackett; brother Dwayne (Kelly) Sackett of Lapoynor, TX; sister Margaret Lane of Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was a man who believed in education and hard work and his descendants are carrying on the same belief. His bond was strong and sure, and he will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations in CMSGT Sackett's honor may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019