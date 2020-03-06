A celebration of life of for Rexton Edwin Russell Jr. will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church Life Center, Bullard. He was born March 17, 1985 and passed away on February 24, 2020.
He is survived by his three children, Trey, Valerie, and Jordan Russell; his mother Lena Russell; grandmother Jackie Tidwell; sisters Maylena, Rexanne, and Brittania; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Rexton Russell. He was loved by many.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020