Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Funeral Mass 3:00 PM Prince of Peace Catholic Church Whitehouse , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rex Miller of Round Rock, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital on Monday, July 15th, 2019. He was born on May 18th, 1929 in Jacksonville, Alabama and was the oldest of 10 children born to James Otha Miller and Leila Beatrice Thompson.



Rex graduated from Anniston High School in Alabama in May of 1947 and then served in the US Air Force for four years. After that, he earned a bachelor's degree at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. While there, he met Patricia Navara who became his wife in 1953. Both later attended Colorado State University and earned their master's degrees in Education. Rex and Patricia taught in Iowa until 1957 when they moved to Buffalo, NY where Rex became a professor at Buffalo State. He later earned his doctorate at The University of Buffalo. They then had three sons: Martin, Matthew and Mark.



Rex is the author of over 100 books on various technical subjects as well as a number concerning the Civil War.



In 1995, the couple retired from teaching and moved to Round Rock, Texas where Rex continued as an author and even compiled several books on genealogy related to the family. Rex is survived by his wife Patricia, sons Martin, Matthew and Mark, grandsons Mason and Miles; brothers and sisters Ray, Richard, Catherine, Ellen, Randall, Ronald, Betty and Rodney. Rex will always be remember as a compassionate and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, colleague and friend by all those lives he brightened and touched.



A funeral visitation will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on 1011 East First Street, Tyler TX on Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Whitehouse, TX at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th, 2019.



Rex Miller of Round Rock, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital on Monday, July 15th, 2019. He was born on May 18th, 1929 in Jacksonville, Alabama and was the oldest of 10 children born to James Otha Miller and Leila Beatrice Thompson.Rex graduated from Anniston High School in Alabama in May of 1947 and then served in the US Air Force for four years. After that, he earned a bachelor's degree at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. While there, he met Patricia Navara who became his wife in 1953. Both later attended Colorado State University and earned their master's degrees in Education. Rex and Patricia taught in Iowa until 1957 when they moved to Buffalo, NY where Rex became a professor at Buffalo State. He later earned his doctorate at The University of Buffalo. They then had three sons: Martin, Matthew and Mark.Rex is the author of over 100 books on various technical subjects as well as a number concerning the Civil War.In 1995, the couple retired from teaching and moved to Round Rock, Texas where Rex continued as an author and even compiled several books on genealogy related to the family. Rex is survived by his wife Patricia, sons Martin, Matthew and Mark, grandsons Mason and Miles; brothers and sisters Ray, Richard, Catherine, Ellen, Randall, Ronald, Betty and Rodney. Rex will always be remember as a compassionate and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, colleague and friend by all those lives he brightened and touched.A funeral visitation will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on 1011 East First Street, Tyler TX on Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Whitehouse, TX at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th, 2019. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close