Memorial service for Rex Jerry Hawkins, 75, of Whitehouse are scheduled for 1 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Brother Sherman Mayfield officiating.



He was born on July 12, 1943 in Troy, Texas to the late Rex Cole and Lillie Elizabeth Ceska Hawkins.



Jerry passed away peacefully Tuesday morning following complications after heart surgery. Jerry's life was filled with love for his family and love of the land. He practiced those all of his days. He also devoted 34 years to delivering electricity to the rest of us. That profession took him all over Texas as he served Texas Power & Light, Texas Utilities and Oncor under several leadership roles.



Jerry was raised on a farm and was never far from a farm in all of his moves around Texas. All of his years were also filled with baseball, softball, camping and fishing at the beach with his beloved children. Eventually his time was spent watching and loving whatever his grandkids were doing including more baseball and softball, soccer, basketball, lacrosse, and cheering; all alongside his loving wife Rita who went to see the Lord ahead of Jerry. He also stayed connected to the land by regular visits to the golf course with his great friends.



Jerry is survived by his daughter Angie (husband Mike) and son Steven (Theresa) as well as his sister Patsy, brothers Gary and Ronnie and all of their families. He would say his most important legacy is his grandchildren Stephanie, Bethany, Michaela, Rex James, Hailey, and Abbey as well as his great granddaughter Gracelyn.



Rest in Peace PawPaw.



