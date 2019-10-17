Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Send Flowers Obituary

Reuben Ray Womack, of Flint, Tx, born in Troup, TX, November 8, 1932, died October 14, 2019, in Tyler, TX.



He was preceeded in death by parents, Rubert Andrew Womack and Dorothy Virginia Womack and sister, Louise Armitage.



Survived by wife, Louise Gray Womack of Flint, TX; stepson, Greg Hendry and wife Jamie of Tyler, TX; stepdaughter, Jennifer Hendry of Shreveport, LA, stepdaughter, Lea Valle and husband Gavin of Driftwood, TX, stepdaughter, Anne Prewett of Cedar Park, TX; brother, Bobby Womack and wife Stephanie of Troup, TX, brother, George Womack and wife Betty of Longview, TX; sister, Helen Johnson and husband Ted of Troup, TX, sister, Joyce Farrell and husband Rex of Frankston, TX, sister, Lynn Sammons and husband Tim of Troup, TX; 10 step grandchildren; numerous nieces ,nephews and other loving family members.



Ray graduated from Gaston High School, Tyler Junior College and from Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, as a mechanical engineer. He retired from Texaco in Port Arthur TX and returned to his beloved farm near Troup where he raised cattle as long as his health permitted. Ray was a faithful Christian, a member of the Assembly of God. He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family, the outdoors, gardening, camping and raising cattle.



Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Friday, October 18, 2019, at Union Grove Cemetery, Troup, with Billy Ray Ferguson officiating.



Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home.

