December 30, 1941 - March 14, 2019



Renna Nell Todd Darby died peacefully with family members lovingly by her side on March 14, 2019.



Renna was born in Center, TX on December 30, 1941 to Ray Reed Todd, Sr. and Nora Nelwyn Bane Todd. She grew up on a dairy farm with her two younger brothers Ray Todd and Jerry Todd in Alto, Texas.



Renna attended Alto High School and graduated with honors from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. In November of 1961, during her time at SFA, she started dating her husband Philip Alan Darby and they married September 1,1962 in Alto, Texas. They completed school in 1963 and Phil was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy. They were then stationed in Washington, D.C. for three years and their daughter Janna was born in March of 1964. Their son Todd was born in Dallas, Texas in November of 1966 and the family moved to Austin in December of the same year.



Renna taught high school math for 12 years and worked for the Legislative Budget Board of Texas for an additional 12 years until retiring in 1999. Renna was a very active member of St. John's United Methodist Church where she loved singing in the chancel choir for many years.



Renna enjoyed crafting, sewing, making jewelry, decorating, music, singing, playing the piano and socializing with friends and family. She was an enthusiastic member of the Assistance League of Austin since 2000 and worked in many positions including New Member Training where she had a lot of fun getting to know the new people.



Renna and Phil celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary in September of 2012, prior to Phil's passing in August of 2013.



Renna was a very caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending quality time with them.



Renna is survived by her daughter, Janna Darby Stock and her husband Keith Stock; son, Todd Alan Darby; grandson, Tyler Jack Stock; granddaughter, Darby Leigh Stock; her brothers, Ray Todd and Jerry Todd; her sisters-in-law, Arlene Todd and Pam Todd; her nieces, Tosha Todd Di Iorio, Tessa Todd Morgan, and Misty Todd Townsend; her nephews, Trey Todd, Brian Townsend, Casey Di Iorio, and Josh Morgan; her grand niece, Izzy Di Iorio; her grand nephews, Todd Hayden Townsend and Wesley Todd, as well as many beloved cousins.



The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation for the wonderful support of many friends, family and the church. They are also grateful for the many members of the medical community in Austin who provided such compassionate care during Renna's final days.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following: St. John's United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, Assistance League of Austin or .

