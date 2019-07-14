Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Renée (Mansfield) Faulconer. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Dr. Renee Yvette Mansfield Faulconer, 51, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at Marvin United Methodist Church with Rev. David Dorn officiating. A private burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Renee passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Tyler after a long and courageous fight with brain cancer. She was born Oct. 22, 1967 in Dallas and raised in Waco by her parents Beth and Michael Mansfield. She married her love, Galen Faulconer, on October 1, 1994.



Renee was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and the Trinity Sunday School Class. She was a 1986 graduate from Richfield High School in Waco. She was a graduate of Baylor University in 1990 and the University of Houston where she received her Doctor of Optometry degree in 1993.



Nothing gave her more happiness or purpose than her husband and their four children. She rejoiced in their love and she celebrated every milestone, every memory and every success, especially their time in Colorado. One of her greatest joys was serving as room mother for all of her children and opening her home for countless school events. Beyond her children, she was a nurturer to all that knew her. She brought so many friends together and cherished her time with each one.



Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



She loved her community and lived to serve others. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, served as the Texas Rose Festival Kick-Off Party Co-Chairman, the Tyler Museum of Art Little Black Dress Co-Chairman, a board member of Parents Anonymous, and a member of the Women's Symphony League.



She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Galen Faulconer; children, Grayson, Clayton, Caroline and Frances all of Tyler; parents, Michael and Beth Mansfield of Waco; sisters, Stephanie Pennington and husband Tommy of Southlake and Michelle Dunnam and husband, Jimmy, of Waco; and several nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Maher, Dr. Bruce Mickie, FitSteps for Life and the Hospice of East Texas.



Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FitSteps for Life, P.O. Box 8257, Tyler, TX 75711 and The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.



