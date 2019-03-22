Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald Dwayne Clark. View Sign

Funeral services for Reginald Clark of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019 1:00 PM at New Days Community Church with Rev. John Johnson eulogist and Rev. Reginald Garrett officiating. Interment will be held in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling and Garrett Funeral Directors.



Reginald Dwayne Clark was born to Jessie Joe Clark and Marjorie Gibson Clark on April 5, 1968 in Tyler, Texas. he attended local schools and was a 1986 graduate of John Tyler High School. He did further study at Oklahoma State University and University of Central Oklahoma.



He served as a Police Officer in Oklahoma and a Deputy with the



Reginald also served his country as a member of the United States Air Force.



In 2005 he married Shirley Crumpton. Together they raised 4 children.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Clark and maternal and paternal grandparents.



He is survived by his mother, Majorie Clark; Children, Reginald Dwayne Clark II, Jacorian Hunter, Cameron Clark; Daughters, Arieanna Clark and Jessica Gills. Siblings, Shelton Clark, Vivian Kemp and Jeanette Young-Jackson.



Also other relatives and lifelong friends.



Public viewing Friday, 1:00 - 8:00PM.

302 N Ross St

Tyler , TX 75702

