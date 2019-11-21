Reed Alan Dobbins was born March 28, 1960, in Birmingham, AL. Following a battle with cancer, Reed passed away October 16, 2019. He was a 1978 Robert E. Lee graduate. He founded Auto Sound in Tyler. He attended TJC and UT Tyler obtaining a Bachelor's of Science Degree and Masters of Psychology. He loyally worked at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for over 30 years.
He loved spending time with friends and family. He kept mementos such as a childhood cookbook he made for his mom: "The Burp & Slurp Family Cookbook" - "So you can always cook us something we like, and we don't eat like horses at a trough."
Reed lived his life by his own rules, marched to the beat of his own drum, faced cancer and passed away on his own terms. He filled lives with cherished memories.
Reed is survived by daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Thedford and fiancé, Jerry Phillip Beaudet; bonus son, Chris English; bonus daughters, Kimberly Elzey and Ashley Elzey; brother, Eric and Betty Dobbins; brother, Bobby and Jenny Dobbins; grandchildren, Taylor Elzey, Gracie Stone, Lexie McCaslin, Austyn Thedford and Kaylee Beaudet; and nephews, Nick and Daniel Dobbins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Dobbins; and wife, Suzanne Elzey.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019