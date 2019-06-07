Memorial services for Rebecca Donn Albright, age 60 of Tyler, will be held June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Danny Snell officiating.
She passed away May 11, 2019 at her home in Tyler.
Rebecca was born on June 10, 1958 in Fort Worth. Her parents Donald and Betty Albright preceded her in passing.
She leaves behind her sister Rachel Huff; beloved nieces Kalli and Krista Huff; numerous cousins; friends and her special friend and caregiver Catherine Gardiner.
The family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1021 ESE Loop 323, suite #300C, Tyler, Texas 75703; Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701 or the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 7, 2019