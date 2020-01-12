Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Ann Moore Clem was born on September 26, 1941, to the late Fred Walter Moore and Mauline Yarbrough Moore. Becky, 78, passed away on January 8, 2020, in Tyler Texas.



Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler with Rev. Richard Luna and Rev. Stephen Rhoads officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Always ready to lend a helping hand or take on an adventure, Becky was cheerful, compassionate, sincere, and loyal. To the end, she gave, providing life through her generous donation of organs. She enjoyed making memories with Wayne and her daughters through travel, the arts, and volunteering. Always the busy bee, Becky's calendar stayed full helping with the church's latest musical, book club, bible study, gym time, or dinner with friends and family. A proud member of the Pollard Theater Board, she volunteered with UMCOR, Methodist Missions, and Methodist Youth Foundation. Becky was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Chi Omega sorority, Symphony League of Tyler, and was a former majorette and Apache Belle. She was a graduate of Troup High School, Stephen F. Austin State University and earned a master's degree from the University of North Texas. With a teaching career which took her from Texas City, to Germany and France, Becky retired as an Educational Diagnostician from Whitehouse ISD.



Becky was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Allen Wayne Clem, her parents Fred and Mauline Moore, her sister, Dr. Fredda Perkins, and in-laws Roy and Minnie Lee Clem. She is survived by her daughters, Katherine and Karen Clem; sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and John Musselman, as well as in-laws, Dr. Dan Perkins, Bill and Rhydonia Clem, Garry and Phyllis Clem, Sherman and Brenda Clem; and a number of beloved nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be nephews, Chris, Marcus and Adam Clem, Robert and Michael Romines, and Johnny Musselman.



Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to Pollard United Methodist Church Theater Ministry (3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler, TX 75701), The Hospice of East Texas Foundation (4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701), or to a .



