Raymond Zigtema, 97, of Tyler, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Services will be held in the chapel at Jackson's Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10 a.m., with interment in Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Ray was born November 9, 1922, in Orange City, Iowa, to Henry and Jesse Post Zigtema and was the last survivor of 10 siblings. He was married for 61 years to Blanche Noble, who preceded him in death on January 10, 2012.
A World War II veteran who served in the Pacific, Ray's unit was among the first occupation troops to land in Japan.
After the war, Ray farmed in Iowa and South Dakota until he retired. Moving to Whitehouse in 1980, he enjoyed golf and fishing and even into his nineties could still hit what he shot at.
He was a kind and gentle soul who never gave up his independence, fought the good fight and retired from the field at home and on his terms.
Ray is survived by Henry and Mary Zigtema of Cumming, Ga.; Gail and Scott Torrey of Gillette, Wyo.; Scott and Denae Zigtema of Conway, Ark.; Sam and Jackie Zigtema of Tyler; 11 grandchildren ; 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, as well as his close friend Marlene Anderson in Bakersfield, California.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers at The Hospice of East Texas and Judy Rawlinson who did so much for his comfort in his final days.
The family request that Memorials be made in Raymond's name to the at [email protected] or C/O Sharon Shrine Temple, 10027 Hwy. 31 E., Tyler, Texas 75705 or to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020