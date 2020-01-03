Service Information Croley Funeral Home - Gladewater 401 North Center Street Gladewater , TX 75647 (903)-845-2155 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Raymond Lewis Altman, 100, of Dallas, Texas, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater with Mr. Bob D. Boyce officiating. Interment will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Mr. Altman passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Dallas.



Mr. Altman was born March 21, 1919 in Flint, Michigan. Raymond was a WWII Veteran, serving in the United States Army as a Tec-5 in the HQ Battery 805th Field Artillery Battalion from November 25, 1940 until October 22, 1945. He served in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Central Europe and Rhineland while specializing as Computer Fire Director as a Sharpshooter for the M1 Rifle. He was decorated with numerous medals including the Good Conduct, American Defense and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medals. After his service Raymond worked as a General Contractor building homes in East Texas and the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



Raymond is survived by his wife Joye Boyce Altman; five step children James King of Cumby, Janice Giles of Cumby, Joye King of Farmers Branch, Mike King of The Colony and Jetina Palacios of Garland; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren as well as many other loving family.



He is preceded in death by his parents Edie and Ralph Daniels, his first wife Eva Caillet Altman, a brother Robert Altman and a sister-in-law Norma Altman.



Pallbearers will be his grandsons Jason King, Cody Robertson, Bill Giles, Danan Lewis, Cutter Ray Palacios and Geda Vega.



