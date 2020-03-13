Funeral services for Mr. Rayford T. Scott, 67, Altadena, CA, formerly of Tyler, TX is scheduled for 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Tyler with Minister Jamal M. Hampton as eulogist. Burial will be at Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Scott died February 28, 2020. He was born May 29, 1952 in Tyler, TX.
Mr. Scott was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School; Class of 1970 and served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Esule Scott; 2 brothers, Kenneth Scott and Leonard Scott; 5 sister, Willie F. Scott, Melissa Hampton, Yvetta (Garrett) Warren Janice Abraham, and Rosland Scott.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020