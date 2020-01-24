Funeral services for Mr. Ray Ingram, Sr., 69, Winona is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Elder James Elder as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Ingram died January 14, 2020. He was born June 7, 1950.
Survivors include his wife, Georgia Miles Ingram; 3 sons; 3 daughters; 3 brothers; 1 sister; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
