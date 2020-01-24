Ray Ingram Sr. (6/7/1950 - 1/14/2020)
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Ray Ingram, Sr., 69, Winona is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Elder James Elder as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Mr. Ingram died January 14, 2020. He was born June 7, 1950.

Survivors include his wife, Georgia Miles Ingram; 3 sons; 3 daughters; 3 brothers; 1 sister; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Public viewing will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020
