Col. Ray Shelton passed away on June 22, 2019, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Ray D Shelton was born December 4, 1929 to HM and Lorah Shelton.
Ray attended Tyler public schools and graduated from Texas A&M in 1952. The next 24 years were spent in the Air Force with retirement in 1976, when he and his family moved back to Tyler, Texas. During his Air Force service be was awarded many decorations topped by The Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross (Twice) and the Bronze Star-all for his combat service as a pilot in the Air Commandos. On his return to Tyler, he and his brother Charles Shelton established Shelton Brothers Hardware Store from which he retired in 1995. Since retirement, he was active as a volunteer in the Food Ministry, Finance and Missions at Grace Community Church. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and finally a faithful volunteer for Meals on Wheels until the summer of 2018. He also found time to help others in need on a one on one basis.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Pat Shelton; sons, Bill, Bryan, Bob and David Shelton; daughter, Cindy Evans; sister, Carolyn Jones; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Grace Community Church in Tyler, Texas on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 25, 2019