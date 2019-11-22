Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Ray Charles "Raybo" Ross, 65, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Kennie Mosley as eulogist. Burial will be in Ross & McKinney Cemetery, Swan, Texas under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.



Mr. Ross died November 14, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas. He was born October 23, 1954 in Tyler, Texas.



Mr. Ross attended John Tyler High School; was a lifelong resident of Tyler; attended Swan Church of Christ; and worked in construction.



Mr. Ross was preceded in death by his father, Arvis Middlebrooks; mother, Irene Ross Hill; stepfather, R. C. Hill; sister, Lana Kay White, brothers, Robert Ross and Arvis Ross, Jr.



Survivors include son, Lindsey (Kourtney) Ross, Tyler, TX; daughter, Kenyetta Dorsey, Tyler, TX; 3 brothers, Ronnie Hill, Curtis (Greta) Hill, and Patrick Hill, all of Tyler, TX; 3 sisters, Cassandra (Dirk) Anderson, Annette Daniels and Sheila Hill, all of Tyler, TX; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.



Public viewing will be 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Funeral services for Mr. Ray Charles "Raybo" Ross, 65, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Kennie Mosley as eulogist. Burial will be in Ross & McKinney Cemetery, Swan, Texas under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.Mr. Ross died November 14, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas. He was born October 23, 1954 in Tyler, Texas.Mr. Ross attended John Tyler High School; was a lifelong resident of Tyler; attended Swan Church of Christ; and worked in construction.Mr. Ross was preceded in death by his father, Arvis Middlebrooks; mother, Irene Ross Hill; stepfather, R. C. Hill; sister, Lana Kay White, brothers, Robert Ross and Arvis Ross, Jr.Survivors include son, Lindsey (Kourtney) Ross, Tyler, TX; daughter, Kenyetta Dorsey, Tyler, TX; 3 brothers, Ronnie Hill, Curtis (Greta) Hill, and Patrick Hill, all of Tyler, TX; 3 sisters, Cassandra (Dirk) Anderson, Annette Daniels and Sheila Hill, all of Tyler, TX; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.Public viewing will be 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close