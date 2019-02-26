Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Daw. View Sign

Randall Arlan Daw, 64 of Greenville, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Hunt Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Creekside Church of Christ under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Brandon Watson will officiate. Interment will follow at Memoryland Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home.



Mr. Daw was born in Port Arthur, Texas on October 26, 1954. He was the son of Cooper Arlen Daw and Jessie Ruth Baker Daw. On August 16, 1975, he married Debra J. Murphy in Midland, Texas. He was the minister at Creekside Church of Christ.



Randy spent 44 years in Christian ministry. His life's work consisted of preaching at churches across Texas, including 22 years at Johnson St/Creekside Church of Christ in Greenville, Texas. Randy participated in international mission work in Mexico, Guyana, Russia, and Ukraine. His love of music led him to teach at summer praise camps, write hymns, contribute to the Timeless Psalter Project, and conduct orchestra for summer youth musicals. He loved the Lord and took every opportunity to preach, teach, and live the Gospel. He was taken from us too soon, but he faced his final days with grace, dignity, and an infectious positive attitude.



Survivors include his wife, Debra J. Daw; mother, Jessie Ruth Daw; sons, Jesse Clay Daw, Jeremy Patrick Daw, Jonathan Kyle Daw and Phillip Joel Daw; brothers, Roger Trent Daw and wife Marcia Yvonne, Phillip Wayne Daw and wife Diana Hutchins; sisters, Karen Ruth House and husband George, Susan Diane Daw and Dianna J. Thomas, and Carol Jane Cailler; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.



Pallbearers will be Dr. Bob Deuell, Robert



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Creekside Church of Christ Building Fund, 6113 Jack Finney Blvd., Greenville, Texas 75402 or Timeless Project, Austin Graduate School of Theology, 7640 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas 78752.

5100 Interstate 30

Greenville , TX 75402

