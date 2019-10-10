Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Randall R. (Randy) Davis of Tyler, are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Lockhart & Buddy Bankhead officiating.



Randy passed away at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler, on October 7th, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Randy was a faithful member of the Whitehouse Church of Christ.



He was a graduate of Carthage High School, Class of 1965, Panola Junior College, and in 1970 he graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Civil Engineering. After finishing at A&M, Randy worked for the Highway Department in Longview, S&B in Houston. He retired from TXDOT in Tyler.



Randy had a great thirst for knowledge and was always interested in learning about anything new. He was a tremendous collector of books of every kind. He had a great love for our country, its Constitution, and politics.



He is preceded in death by loving family members: father and mother, Sidney S. and Lela Vera Davis; brother and wife, Robert M. and Jan Evans Davis; brother and wife, Sidney Ted and Vickie Armstrong Davis; brother, Larry Dale Davis. Randy is survived by three sisters: Betty Lynch of Atlanta, Texas; Shirley and husband Harold Denman of Tyler; Linda Mims of Lindale; and Dixie Boothe of Carthage, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Lloyd James Funeral Home on 1011 East Fifth Street, Tyler, Texas. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.



After the services in Tyler, there will be a graveside service at Antioch Cemetery, outside of Carthage at 2:30 p.m.



Funeral services for Randall R. (Randy) Davis of Tyler, are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Lockhart & Buddy Bankhead officiating.Randy passed away at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler, on October 7th, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Randy was a faithful member of the Whitehouse Church of Christ.He was a graduate of Carthage High School, Class of 1965, Panola Junior College, and in 1970 he graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Civil Engineering. After finishing at A&M, Randy worked for the Highway Department in Longview, S&B in Houston. He retired from TXDOT in Tyler.Randy had a great thirst for knowledge and was always interested in learning about anything new. He was a tremendous collector of books of every kind. He had a great love for our country, its Constitution, and politics.He is preceded in death by loving family members: father and mother, Sidney S. and Lela Vera Davis; brother and wife, Robert M. and Jan Evans Davis; brother and wife, Sidney Ted and Vickie Armstrong Davis; brother, Larry Dale Davis. Randy is survived by three sisters: Betty Lynch of Atlanta, Texas; Shirley and husband Harold Denman of Tyler; Linda Mims of Lindale; and Dixie Boothe of Carthage, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Lloyd James Funeral Home on 1011 East Fifth Street, Tyler, Texas. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.After the services in Tyler, there will be a graveside service at Antioch Cemetery, outside of Carthage at 2:30 p.m. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close