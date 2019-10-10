Funeral services for Randall R. (Randy) Davis of Tyler, are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Lockhart & Buddy Bankhead officiating.
Randy passed away at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler, on October 7th, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Randy was a faithful member of the Whitehouse Church of Christ.
He was a graduate of Carthage High School, Class of 1965, Panola Junior College, and in 1970 he graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Civil Engineering. After finishing at A&M, Randy worked for the Highway Department in Longview, S&B in Houston. He retired from TXDOT in Tyler.
Randy had a great thirst for knowledge and was always interested in learning about anything new. He was a tremendous collector of books of every kind. He had a great love for our country, its Constitution, and politics.
He is preceded in death by loving family members: father and mother, Sidney S. and Lela Vera Davis; brother and wife, Robert M. and Jan Evans Davis; brother and wife, Sidney Ted and Vickie Armstrong Davis; brother, Larry Dale Davis. Randy is survived by three sisters: Betty Lynch of Atlanta, Texas; Shirley and husband Harold Denman of Tyler; Linda Mims of Lindale; and Dixie Boothe of Carthage, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Lloyd James Funeral Home on 1011 East Fifth Street, Tyler, Texas. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
After the services in Tyler, there will be a graveside service at Antioch Cemetery, outside of Carthage at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019