Ralph F. Ford (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors
302 N Ross St
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-592-0886
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Creek Baptist Church
Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Ford, age 81, of Tyler are scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019 11:00 AM Spring Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Zeb Cantley presiding. Interment will be held in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.

Mr. Ford was born August 2, 1937 in Tyler, Smith County, Texas to Willie Coy Ford, Sr and Catherine Crawford. He was a lifelong resident of Tyler. He was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.

He departed this life on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Erline Ford, 3 brothers.

Public viewing 2:00-8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home; Public viewing at the church 10:00-11:00 AM (only).

He leaves to mourn his passing, wife Ruby Ford; three sons, Cedric Ford, Kelvin Ford and Randal Ford. Four daughters, Lovenia Ford, Rita Alford, Audrie Ford and Patricia Ford. Two brothers, Willie Coy Ford, Jr and Henry McGee; 7 sisters; Verdell Thomas, Berdina Todd, Eula Ware, Lois Brown, Barbara Ford,Gloria Gray and Jackie Ford. 7 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 18, 2019
