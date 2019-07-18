Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Ford, age 81, of Tyler are scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019 11:00 AM Spring Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Zeb Cantley presiding. Interment will be held in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mr. Ford was born August 2, 1937 in Tyler, Smith County, Texas to Willie Coy Ford, Sr and Catherine Crawford. He was a lifelong resident of Tyler. He was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.
He departed this life on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Erline Ford, 3 brothers.
Public viewing 2:00-8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home; Public viewing at the church 10:00-11:00 AM (only).
He leaves to mourn his passing, wife Ruby Ford; three sons, Cedric Ford, Kelvin Ford and Randal Ford. Four daughters, Lovenia Ford, Rita Alford, Audrie Ford and Patricia Ford. Two brothers, Willie Coy Ford, Jr and Henry McGee; 7 sisters; Verdell Thomas, Berdina Todd, Eula Ware, Lois Brown, Barbara Ford,Gloria Gray and Jackie Ford. 7 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 18, 2019