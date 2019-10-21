Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Rachel Elizabeth Partlow Jenkins born December 29, 1917 to Lucious and Karrie passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Jacksonville. She was 101 years old.



A funeral service is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Rev. James Blaylock will officiate. Burial will follow at Jarratt Cemetery in the Craft-Turney Communities.



She was the last survivor of her parents and four siblings. She was born December 29, 1917, as a third child to Lucius I. and Carrie Ella Milstead Partlow in the Waller's Store Community East of Jacksonville. After moving to the Central High Community near Alto, at the age of five, she attended elementary school there and then went to Alto High School. At an early age, she moved to Rusk, obtained employment and became self-supporting. Sometime later, she moved to Jacksonville. In early January of 1946 she met A.C. Jenkins Jr. They married December 25, 1946. Their marriage lasted 69 years.



Rachel served a six-year period as Cemetery Secretary-Treasurer and Board Member. She attended Tyler Commercial College, Lon Morris College and was a member of Corinth Road Church of Christ.



After her husband was ordered to active duty during the Korean Conflict, she was appointed Clerk of the District Court of Cherokee to fill his vacancy and finish his unexpired term of office. Later, they spent 44 years as owners/operators of A.C. Jenkins Insurance (Agency). Returning to Jacksonville in 1962, following one year and twenty days in the Houston Suburb of Spring Branch, they began buying independent insurance agencies. These were F.M. Meador Agency, Al T. Hearne Agency, Sam A. Cobb, Jr.'s Jacksonville Insurance Agency and the Jim Harlan Agency. She served in the Women's Army Air Corp during World War II.



The Jenkins' were parents of a daughter, Jan Elizabeth Durham and a son, A.C. (Cy) Jenkins, III. Also four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She made friends easily and enjoyed the wealth of a wide range of friends from the young to the very old, all of whom will miss her dearly.



Pallbearers will Doug George, John Evans, Colton Maldonado, Caleb Maldonado, Tom Gibson and Christopher Maldonado. Honorary pallbearers are Evelyn Milstead Carden, Joann Blaylock, Mary Wofford and Janie Cox.



The family would like to thank Twin Oaks and staff as well as Heart to Heart Hospice and staff.



Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to Twin Oaks Nursing Home 1123 N. Bolton, Jacksonville, TX 75766 or Heart to Heart Hospice 7925 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 1140, Tyler, TX 75703.



