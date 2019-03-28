Services for Mr. R. C. Glasscock, age 81 of Lindale, are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale with Bro. James Cheatham officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery.
Mr. Glasscock died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at a hospice center in Tyler. He was born in Lindale on May 12, 1937 to the late Jack and Eara (Wood) Glasscock. Mr. Glasscock attended the Carmel Baptist Church and was a lifelong resident of Lindale. Mr. Glasscock was a former Chief of the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department with over 25 years of service as a fireman. He was also voted Smith County's Fireman of the Year in 1973. Mr. Glasscock retired from CenterPoint Energy after 26 years in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Glasscock and 2 infant brothers, Hollis and J. L. Glasscock and half-brother, Loys Glasscock.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Glasscock of Lindale; son, David Glasscock of Lindale; 5 grandchildren, Taylor Glasscock Whitham of Lindale; Bailee Glasscock of Lindale; Haley Glasscock of Teague; Alysa Sanchez of Teague; Ethan Glasscock of Waco; 5 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins.
Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Brown, Terry Gilbert, Mike Malone, Cosby Malone, John Hendrix, and Greg Gilbert.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
