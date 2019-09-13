Funeral services for Mr. Purvin E. Rodgers, 89, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Westwood Baptist Church with Rev. James Cheatum as eulogist. Burial will be in Cathedral In the Pines under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Rodgers died September 11, 2019. He was born. May 10, 1930.
Mr. Rodgers graduated from Pemberton High School and Wiley College, Marshall, TX and received a Master's Degree from Texas Southern, Houston, TX.
He was a resident of Smith County since 1961. Mr. Rodgers was a member of Westwood Baptist Church; was a Middle School Teacher for 33 years and was a Medical Technologist at East Texas Medical Center for 27 years. Mr. Rodgers was in the United States Army and served in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rayford and Carrie Rodgers; wife, Oradean Rodgers; 1 brother; 1 sister; and 1 granddaughter.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Natalie Rodgers and Angela (David) Carr.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019