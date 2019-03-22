Services for Pleas Eugene "Gene" Wilson, age 90 of Chapel Hill, are scheduled for 2:30 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Antioch Baptist Church in the Sand Flat Community with Rev. Mike Ford and Rev. Stephen Nipp officiating. Interment will follow in the Sand Flat Community Church with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Mr. Wilson died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Tyler. He was born on April 23, 1928 in Mt. Vernon to the late Lemual and Darcie Nell (Rodgers) Wilson. Mr. Wilson was formerly of Tyler before moving to Chapel Hill. He served in the United States Navy on he USS DeHaven during WWII. Mr. Wilson worked for the Tyler Police Department as a patrolman, Texas Power and Light, and later retired from La Gloria in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Buckner Wilson on February 26, 2016, 4 brothers, Billy Don Wilson, Joe Bob Wilson, James Stoker, Jackie Dan Wilson. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Randy Gann of Tyler; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Denise Wilson of Red Springs; sister, Martha Wilson Royal of Grand Prairie; grandchildren, Don Sudduth, Brad and Holly Wilson, Jarrod and Kathryn Wilson, Sandra Wilson, Penny Birkman, Melania Jett, Heather Machiavello, Vickie Shiflett, Sarah Adams, Randall Gann, Jr., and Lacy Bartlett; 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Brad Wilson, Jarrod Wilson, Tim Thompson, Steve Dunklin, Hugh Ramsey, and Nickey Minyard. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Memorials may be made to the Lindale Masonic Lodge #848, P.O. Box 848 Lindale, Texas 75771.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pleas Eugene "Gene" Wilson.
Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc.
206 West South
Lindale, TX 75771
(903) 882-3141
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019