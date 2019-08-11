Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis F. Kane, 86, a long-time resident of Emerald Bay in Bullard, TX passed away on April 8, 2019 in Knoxville TN. Phyllis was born April 6, 1933 in Geneva, NY to Mildred and Kenneth Fisher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James A. "Jim" Kane; her parents; her brother, Kenneth Fisher; and her grandson James Strong. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Kane, Maureen Kane, Eileen Strong (husband Joe), Colleen Kane, Karen Dragoo (husband John), Sharon Kemp (husband Phillip), James H. Kane (wife Nancy), and John Kane (wife Lisa); her sisters, Dottie Savitska (husband Marty), Barbara Bono (husband Jim), Bianca Fisher, Kitty Pane (husband Tony); her 22 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.



Phyllis grew up in Geneva, NY, and was a graduate of DeSales High School. Following her graduation, she went to work for Bell Telephone Company as an Operator. She met her future husband, Jim, as the result of a case of mistaken identity. As the story goes, Phyllis thought Jim was somebody she already knew and just walked up and started talking to him. It took Jim several months, and the help of mutual friends, to convince her to go on their first date on Valentine's Day. Jim and Phyllis were married in June of 1954 and the adventure began. Over the years they raised 8 children and lived in New York, Arizona, New Jersey and finally Texas. As the result of a job change, they moved to Emerald Bay in 1981 where they spent the rest of their lives together. After the last child went off to college, Phyllis found her new passion of helping others as a real estate agent and later a broker. She founded Lake Palestine / Emerald Bay Realty in 1985 and over the next 20+ years helped hundreds of people find their perfect home.



In her spare time, Phyllis loved reading, painting and spending time with her friends. She loved playing golf and mahjong. She was an avid fan of both Texas A&M and Notre Dame football as well as Texas Ranger baseball. Most of all, Phyllis was an intelligent, loving, compassionate and supportive wife and mother. She encouraged all of us to grow to our potential, to use our gifts to help others, to push societal boundaries for what is right, and to always stay true to our beliefs. The lessons she taught us, and the example she set, became the foundation for our lives and for generations to come. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, and she will always be in our hearts.



A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Riley officiating. An inurnment will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Fl., Chicago, IL 60601 (



