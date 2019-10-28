Dr. Philip A. Point, 86 of Tyler, TX died
peacefully at home on October 24, 2019.
Phil is survived by his wife of 63 years,
Loye Mullins Point, his brother David Point (Peggy)
of Austin, TX, his sister-in-law Floye Mullins
Swindle of Tool, TX and many nieces and nephews.
He also leaves behind his beloved cat Luke.
Phil was born in Frankston, TX on March 17, 1933
to P.O. and Marguarite Point. He spent most
of his school age years in Hawkins, TX.
Music was his chosen career. He taught
in schools and as a Director and Minister
of Music for many congregations throughout
Texas. He achieved his life long dream
in 1987 when he received his Doctorate
in Christian Music and Education from
Baptist Christian University. Even after he
retired in 1998 he continued to volunteer
as a teacher of Christian Education at
senior centers in Tyler. His love of music,
people and travel filled his days and
enriched his life.
A celebration of his life will be held
at Woods Baptist Church, 4505 University
Blvd, Tyler, TX 75707 at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Visitation to occur one hour prior to
service. Interment will be at Red Springs Cemetery.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019