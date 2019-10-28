Dr. Philip Point

Dr. Philip A. Point, 86 of Tyler, TX died

peacefully at home on October 24, 2019.

Phil is survived by his wife of 63 years,

Loye Mullins Point, his brother David Point (Peggy)

of Austin, TX, his sister-in-law Floye Mullins

Swindle of Tool, TX and many nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his beloved cat Luke.

Phil was born in Frankston, TX on March 17, 1933

to P.O. and Marguarite Point. He spent most

of his school age years in Hawkins, TX.

Music was his chosen career. He taught

in schools and as a Director and Minister

of Music for many congregations throughout

Texas. He achieved his life long dream

in 1987 when he received his Doctorate

in Christian Music and Education from

Baptist Christian University. Even after he

retired in 1998 he continued to volunteer

as a teacher of Christian Education at

senior centers in Tyler. His love of music,

people and travel filled his days and

enriched his life.

A celebration of his life will be held

at Woods Baptist Church, 4505 University

Blvd, Tyler, TX 75707 at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Visitation to occur one hour prior to

service. Interment will be at Red Springs Cemetery.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019
