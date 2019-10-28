Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Philip A. Point, 86 of Tyler, TX died



peacefully at home on October 24, 2019.



Phil is survived by his wife of 63 years,



Loye Mullins Point, his brother David Point (Peggy)



of Austin, TX, his sister-in-law Floye Mullins



Swindle of Tool, TX and many nieces and nephews.



He also leaves behind his beloved cat Luke.



Phil was born in Frankston, TX on March 17, 1933



to P.O. and Marguarite Point. He spent most



of his school age years in Hawkins, TX.



Music was his chosen career. He taught



in schools and as a Director and Minister



of Music for many congregations throughout



Texas. He achieved his life long dream



in 1987 when he received his Doctorate



in Christian Music and Education from



Baptist Christian University. Even after he



retired in 1998 he continued to volunteer



as a teacher of Christian Education at



senior centers in Tyler. His love of music,



people and travel filled his days and



enriched his life.



A celebration of his life will be held



at Woods Baptist Church, 4505 University



Blvd, Tyler, TX 75707 at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.



Visitation to occur one hour prior to



service. Interment will be at Red Springs Cemetery.



Dr. Philip A. Point, 86 of Tyler, TX diedpeacefully at home on October 24, 2019.Phil is survived by his wife of 63 years,Loye Mullins Point, his brother David Point (Peggy)of Austin, TX, his sister-in-law Floye MullinsSwindle of Tool, TX and many nieces and nephews.He also leaves behind his beloved cat Luke.Phil was born in Frankston, TX on March 17, 1933to P.O. and Marguarite Point. He spent mostof his school age years in Hawkins, TX.Music was his chosen career. He taughtin schools and as a Director and Ministerof Music for many congregations throughoutTexas. He achieved his life long dreamin 1987 when he received his Doctoratein Christian Music and Education fromBaptist Christian University. Even after heretired in 1998 he continued to volunteeras a teacher of Christian Education atsenior centers in Tyler. His love of music,people and travel filled his days andenriched his life.A celebration of his life will be heldat Woods Baptist Church, 4505 UniversityBlvd, Tyler, TX 75707 at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.Visitation to occur one hour prior toservice. Interment will be at Red Springs Cemetery. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

