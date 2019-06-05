Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Father Peter Gerard McGrath. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Visitation for Father Peter Gerard McGrath, 56, of Flint, TX, late Pastor of St. Francis of The Tejas Parish, Crockett, TX, and Priest-in-Charge of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Mission, Hallsville, TX, will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Peaches Hall at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 18821 FM 2493, Flint, TX. Evening Prayer from the Office of the Dead will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Parish Church followed by the Rosary.



A second visitation will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at St. Francis of The Tejas Catholic Church, 609 N 4th Street, Crockett, TX. Mass for Father Peter will follow at noon with Most Rev. Joseph E. Strickland, Bishop of Tyler, presiding and Father Timothy Kelly preaching. Priests of the Diocese of Tyler will concelebrate the Mass.



Father Peter will be buried in the family grave at Cloneen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland, at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Father McGrath passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Dallas surrounded by his family members, priests and bishop of the Diocese of Tyler. He was born January 26, 1963 in Cloneen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland, to Michael and Betty McGrath.



Father Peter was preceded in death by his father, Michael. He is survived by his loving family including his mother, Betty; his brothers, Jim and Michael (Patricia); his sister, Anna (Bill); nephews and nieces.



Pallbearers will be priests of the Diocese of Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to the Loaves and Fishes Ministry at St. Francis of The Tejas Parish or to the St. Mary Magdalene Food Pantry (see addresses above).



