Services for Perry Lee Allen, 90 of Tyler, are 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Bowman officiating. Burial will be at Bullard Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-2 p.m. prior to services.
Mr. Allen passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home in Tyler. He was born January 7, 1930 in Crockett to the late Frank McKnight and Viola Stapp Allen.
Perry always had a smile on his face for everyone. He served in the National Guard following High School. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad as a clerk after 43 years. He was a member of Lake Tyler Baptist Church. He taught Bible Study and had a nursing home ministry that he really enjoyed, being with and talking with people. He was preceded in death by brothers, Horace and Harold Allen and a sister, Doris Jackson.
Survivors are his loving wife of 68 years, Billie J. Allen; daughters and sons-in-laws, Becky and Johnny Kee of Bullard and Sandy and Johnie Melton of Elkhart; a brother, Bill Allen of Palestine; a sister, Frankie Gallant of Trinity; 7 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Gary Gallant, Jerry Gallant, Billy Don Allen, Jackson Still, Jay Cunningham and Sam Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Justin Erb, Dennis Kendall and John Howard and John Harold Allen.
The family request Memorials be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation or to the Salvation Army. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020