Rev. Percy Tate Jr. passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney, TX at the age of 70.
Percy is survived by his wife, Marjorie Tate; children, Antony Sean Tate (Tracie), Perce Tate, Marcus Tate, Danika Johnson (Marvin), Erika Mattson, Adam Birkelbach and Alexandria "Lexi" Birkelbach; a sister, Catherine Joyce Seaton; brothers, George Tate (Rhonda), Dennis (Debra) Tate, Lee Tate, Johnny Paul Johnson (Georgia); aunts, Pauline Brown, Gracie Watson; and 18 grandchildren.
Percy Tate, Jr. was born in Tyler, Texas on November 27, 1948 to the parentage of Percy Tate and Catherine Brown Tate. Both preceded him in death.
He graduated from Emmett J. Scott High School in May of 1967. He went on to earn a Master's Degree in Biblical Studies from Dallas Baptist University.
Percy began his career with the Dallas Police Department in 1972. He worked in the Department of Drug Enforcement and was awarded DPD's "Rookie of the Year" for 1973. He later joined the Dallas Housing Authority. Later, he was also employed by Methodist Hospital System of Dallas and Rusk State Hospital where he worked in Hospital Administration.
Percy married Marjorie on November 13, 2009 in Bossier City, Louisiana. This union added his youngest two children, Adam and Lexi. Soon after, Percy retired from Rusk State Hospital. He and Marjorie then moved their family to Van Alstyne, TX, where he resided until his death.
Percy's wake is scheduled for Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home located at 4155 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224. His funeral will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Greater Providence Baptist Church at 5350 Marvin D. Love Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232. Following the funeral, his burial will take place at Shady Grove Cemetery in Tyler, TX.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
4155 South R.L. Thornton Freeway
Dallas, TX 75224
214-941-7332
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019