Service Information Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home 221 5Th St Rusk , TX 75785 (903)-683-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Peggy Jean Abernathy, 88, of Rusk will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Rusk under the direction of Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Givens officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Peggy was born on October 28, 1931 in Orangeville, Texas to the late Joe Ray and Nova



She graduated at 17 and moved to Dallas where she met Alton Abernathy. They married March 17, 1950. They then moved to Rusk and raised three sons.



Peggy is preceded by her husband Alton, a baby girl Abernathy, mother and father, two brothers Garland Smith and Don B. Smith.



She is survived by her boys and their wives, Joe Don and Jan Abernathy of Whitehouse, Jim Dan and Angie Abernathy of Sherman, Mike and Denice Abernathy of Rusk, grandchildren and their spouses, Jayanna Jean and Craig Williams of Whitehouse, Jentry Beth Caussey and fiance Randy Payton of Whitehouse, Dustin and Deveney Abernathy of Sherman, Casey Abernathy and Josh Glover of Rusk, Emma Abernathy of Rusk, Jereme and Tiffany Hubbard of Jacksonville, Joshua and Cassie Hubbard of Rusk, great-grandchildren, Anna Claire Williams of College Station Joseph Britton Williams of Whitehouse, Carter Randall Caussey of Whitehouse, Luke Paschall Caussey of Whitehouse, Sarah Inman of Sherman, Alec Abernathy of Sherman, Sydney McNeel of Jacksonville, Landry McNeel of Jacksonville, Luke McNeel of Jacksonville, Kobyn Hubbard of Rusk, Kendalynn Hubbard of Rusk, and Jett Hubbard of Rusk. Peggy is also survived by one brother-in-law Charles Abernathy of Slocum.



Pallbearers are Jack Ball, Josh Glover, Craig Williams, Dustin Abernathy, Ryan Vice, Weldon Wallace and Robert Vice, and Gary Bowman. The honorary pallbearer is Andy Abernathy.



Visitation will be 12:30 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 until service time.

Funeral services for Peggy Jean Abernathy, 88, of Rusk will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Rusk under the direction of Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Givens officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Peggy was born on October 28, 1931 in Orangeville, Texas to the late Joe Ray and Nova Smith She graduated at 17 and moved to Dallas where she met Alton Abernathy. They married March 17, 1950. They then moved to Rusk and raised three sons.Peggy is preceded by her husband Alton, a baby girl Abernathy, mother and father, two brothers Garland Smith and Don B. Smith.She is survived by her boys and their wives, Joe Don and Jan Abernathy of Whitehouse, Jim Dan and Angie Abernathy of Sherman, Mike and Denice Abernathy of Rusk, grandchildren and their spouses, Jayanna Jean and Craig Williams of Whitehouse, Jentry Beth Caussey and fiance Randy Payton of Whitehouse, Dustin and Deveney Abernathy of Sherman, Casey Abernathy and Josh Glover of Rusk, Emma Abernathy of Rusk, Jereme and Tiffany Hubbard of Jacksonville, Joshua and Cassie Hubbard of Rusk, great-grandchildren, Anna Claire Williams of College Station Joseph Britton Williams of Whitehouse, Carter Randall Caussey of Whitehouse, Luke Paschall Caussey of Whitehouse, Sarah Inman of Sherman, Alec Abernathy of Sherman, Sydney McNeel of Jacksonville, Landry McNeel of Jacksonville, Luke McNeel of Jacksonville, Kobyn Hubbard of Rusk, Kendalynn Hubbard of Rusk, and Jett Hubbard of Rusk. Peggy is also survived by one brother-in-law Charles Abernathy of Slocum.Pallbearers are Jack Ball, Josh Glover, Craig Williams, Dustin Abernathy, Ryan Vice, Weldon Wallace and Robert Vice, and Gary Bowman. The honorary pallbearer is Andy Abernathy.Visitation will be 12:30 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 until service time. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close