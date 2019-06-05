Rusk - Funeral services for Paula Nell Hughes, 70, of Rusk, will be Sunday, June 9, at 3 PM at the O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home with. Mrs. Hughes passed away Sunday, June 2nd in Rusk. She was born April 24, 1949 in Jacksonville, Texas to Clyde C. Vaughn and Cora Pauline Sutton Vaughn. She had lived in Rusk for the last 20 years and had also lived in the Houston area and the Dallas Ft. Worth area when she was teaching. She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. Paula had taught at Jacksonville, Tyler, Lafayette Louisiana, Katy, Rosenburg, Birdville and Rusk public schools and had been a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Rusk. She had also volunteered at the Museum in Rusk as well as the Cherokee County Republican party where she served as a precinct chairperson. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Paula was preceded in death by her parents, husband Randy and sons Joe and John. She is survived by brothers Jim Vaughn of Elkhart, William Vaughn of Rusk, Daniel Vaughn of Rusk, sisters Linda McPike of North Richland Hills and Laura Devendorf (Larry) of Grapevine as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Peanut. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 1PM until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 5, 2019