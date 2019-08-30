Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Graveside service Following Services Old Flint Cemetery Flint , TX View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Jeanette Blundell Rozell was born November 10, 1958 to Archie Leon Blundell and Emily Elizabeth Horton Blundell at Medical Center Hospital in Tyler. She passed away on August 26, 2019 in Tyler. She is survived by husband, James F. "Jimmy" Rozell of Whitehouse, daughter, Katie Pearl Rozell of Tyler, mother, Emily Elizabeth Blundell of Teaselville, brother, Kenneth Blundell and niece, Molly Blundell of Chapel Hill. She was preceded in death by her father, Archie Leon Blundell of Teaselville, maternal grandparents, Velma Leota Bain Horton and Minor Lee Horton Sr. of Bullard, and paternal grandparents, Lola Pearl Cooper Blundell and Carl Odell Blundell of Bullard. On July 20th of 2019, Paula wrote these words: "Remember me not as cancer. Think of my family-Jimmy and Katie. My love for God and my church. Think of the artwork I loved to make. Think of the Paula chasing the butterflies with her camera, eating at Cox's with her mom. Exploring the woods, climbing trees, pitching at softball. Remember her twanging out hymns at the piano. Remember her puppies, her bragging on her daughter, Katie, her love for thrift shops and a new box of crayons. Jimmy and Paula on trips to Colorado or Wal-Mart. Remember her love for W.A. Johnstone westerns and old recipes. She loved her cousins and wanted to see them more. Oh, how she loved horses and donkeys. And her friends were so special-making cool art, eating and talking, illustrating, and hoping to publish more. Holding her Katie and loving her with more than her whole heart. Walking to the store, playing with Barbies, digging to China with Ken, throwing the ball over the house. She got her degrees-High School from John Tyler, Associates from TJC, Bachelor of Science from UT Tyler, and a Master of Arts, too. Sickness was second to all that I am. I'm not 'poor' Paula. I'm the teacher, the artist, the momma, the friend, the Christian, the wife, the person who was different, who saw things other ways. When I die, remember me by my family and the books I've written and illustrated. If someone asks, say, "She died." That's enough said. Give the culprit no credit." Funeral services will be held at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 2pm. Visitation will also be at Jackson's Burks, Walker, Tippit Funeral Home on Friday August 30, 2019 from 5-7pm. Internment will be at the Old Flint Cemetery in Flint, Texas, and a graveside service will immediately follow the funeral services. To view online, please go to



