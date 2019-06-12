Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bailey & Foster Funeral Home - Palestine 207 South Magnolia St. Palestine , TX 75801 (903)-729-2248 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Michael Pesce, 60 of Palestine passed away Saturday June 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his family after a year-long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Paul was born in Houston, Texas on January 19, 1959 to Daniel J. Pesce and Wynelda Calcote Pesce. He moved to Palestine with his family in 1968 and graduated from Palestine High School in 1977. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul's 41 year career with Union Pacific Railroad began in 1979 as an Apprentice Carman. He retired as Manager of Mechanical Maintenance in January 2019. Paul was a member of the Transportation Communications Union, ARASA Lodge 5101, having served as an officer for 16 years, both as the Vice General Chairman for Car Foreman and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Paul was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening and he loved Elvis. Most importantly he was a family man and an adoring grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ann, sister Deborah Joy Pesce, son Damon Pesce and fiance` Crystal Lovelady Rose and son and daughter-in-law Spencer and Jennifer Pesce, grandchildren Richard, Sofia, Domonic, Michael and Harper.



Pallbearers will be Kale Parker, Saul Perez, Bradley Calcote, Michael Talley, Michael Turner and Ryan Statham.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 A.M. Thursday June 13, 2019 followed by Burial Mass at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Tennessee Colony Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 12, 2019

