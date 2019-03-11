Funeral services for Paul James Wade, 47, of Arp, will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton with Reverend Rudy Bond officiating. Private burial services will follow.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul James Wade.
Mr. Wade passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in a Tyler hospital. He was born August 7, 1971 in Overton to the late David P. Wade and Martha Linkinhoker Wade. He has been a longtime resident of Arp and graduated Arp High School. He was a very good athlete and enjoyed all kinds of sports. He was employed at Patterson Volkswagon in Tyler as a salesman.
Survivors include his daughter, Addison Toni Wade of Wylie; his mother, Martha Wade of Arp; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ron and Carol Wade of Mixon, and Jerry Wade of Arp; two nieces and a nephew-in-law, Kelsey Wade and Kailyne and Jonahtan Guevara; a great nephew, Lucas Guevara; and aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Walter Moore, Scott Davis, Brian Aiken, Aaron Aiken, Michael Fausett, Jimi Sutton, Roman Torres and Jeff Blackmer
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, prior to service.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home
905 South Commerce Street
Overton, TX 75684
903/834-3111
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019