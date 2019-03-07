Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Paul Gene Simmons passed away peacefully at his home in Whitehouse at 8:30 a.m. on March 5, 2019, at the age of 74.



He was born in Tyler on Feb. 9, 1945, to Paul Samuel Simmons and Chloe Vaughn Gilbreath-Simmons.



After high school, Paul joined the Army and proudly served his country as a Tank Commander in Vietnam.



After the Army, Paul had many occupations and retired from his own business as CEO of Simmons Pool Company. He enjoyed fishing, the beach, spending time with his family and friends, playing dominoes, and drinking coffee all day long.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; Jerry Don Simmons and Charles David Simmons.



Paul is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Stacey Shackelford-Simmons and three children; Paul Simmons Jr, Crystal Simmons, and Gaylon Simmons. He is also survived by four grandchildren (who were the light of his life) Amanda, Dalton, Kaiden, and Kailynn Simmons, three great-grandchildren and one sister, Chloe Nash.



He was a honest, loyal, hard working husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was admired and will be missed by many.



There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date. Details will be posted once arrangements are made.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's name may be made to Harbor Hospice at 727 E. Front St., Suite 100 Tyler, 75702.

