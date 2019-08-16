Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Viewing 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Service 1:00 PM Higher Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Paul Edward Bradley of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019 1:00 PM at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Rev. James Hawkins officiating and Rev. Elmer G. Rogers eulogist. Interment will be held in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Mr. Paul Edward Bradley (Big Brad) was born on October 23, 1954 in Tyler, Texas to Clemmie Bradley and Clarice Roberts Bradley. He departed this life on Wednesday, august 7, 2019.



He attended John Tyler High School and Trade school in Dallas.



Preceding him death: father and step father, Clemmie Bradley and Mack Thompson; one brother and nephew.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Felecia Bowser Bradley; children Douglass Blaylock, Clarice Bradley, Tavarus Bowser, Meshonda Simmons and Kimberly Bowser. Also, his mother Clarice Roberts Thompson; two brothers Stanley Thompson and Theodore Thompson. One sister, Aberdine Eaton and a host of other relatives and lifelong friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 12-8PM.

