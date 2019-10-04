Funeral services for Mr. Paul "Peter" Bowie, 84 of Bullard are scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church- Bullard with Rev. Vincent E. Bowie Sr., eulogist. Burial will follow in New Hope Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mr. Bowie departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Peter was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as Vice President of the Usher Board, member of the Male Chorus and Brotherhood. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one brother. He leaves to cherish his memories to four sons, three daughters, 19 grandchildren, 24 great grand, 7 great great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019