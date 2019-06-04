Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Borel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service will be held for Paul Borel at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701, with Pastor Ralph Caraway officiating.



Alden Paul Borel, Jr. was born January 25, 1952 in Freeport, Texas. He has been a resident of Tyler for 12 years, formerly living in Brazoria. He was a global missionary and served in the US Army.



He passed away at the age of 67 on May 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Alden Paul Borel, Sr.



Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Dee Borel of Englewood, CO; three children, Taryn Brannen, Crystal Evans and Lisa Allen; mother, Mary Sue Roundtree; brother, Bud Borel; sisters, Suzanne Griggs and Melinda Borel; and five grandchildren, Adalyn Brannen, Lauren George, Tyler George, Sean McDonell and Matthew Ehring.



In honor of Paul, memorials may be made to Releasing the Fire Ministries, C/O Dee Borel, 5380 Old Bullard Rd. Ste. 600 #425, Tyler, Texas 75703.

