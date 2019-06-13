Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary Send Flowers Obituary

Patti Harris Young lived a long, full life, born in Kaufman, Texas on March 16, 1922 and departed on June 10, 2019. Her family, friends, and civic organizations, in which she was very active, were her lifeblood until the end.



She was one of the founders of the Rosemary Home and Garden Club, Member and Officer of the Women's Symphony League, and Officer and Member of PEO Sisterhood Chapter DH.



As an active member of Marvin United Methodist Church, she was a member of United Methodist Women, Marvin UMC Administrative Board, Chapel Class, Greeter, Wedding Guild, Communion Team and Home Department Coordinator.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward H. Harris and Mary Aleen Harris; sister, Verlyn Watson; daughter, Mahala Ann Young (1993) and husband of over 50 years, Malcolm A. Young (1996). She and her husband were the sole proprietors of Malcolm A. Young Tire and Automotive.



She is survived by her son, Malcolm A. Young Jr. and wife Patty R. Young, Fairhope, AL; granddaughter, Page Young Gill and husband Stephen Gill, New Orleans, LA; grandson, Brooks P. Young and wife Carleton M. Young (as well as a great-grandchild on the way) New Orleans, LA; brother, Colonel James Harris and sister, Norma Jean Scott of Tyler. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews - Cecelia Wood and Suzanne Planchard, Marshall, TX; James E. Harris, Lubbock, TX; Stephen Harris, Brush Prairie, Washington and Craig Lamb, Nashville, TN.



Patti Young had many other friends and family that referred to her as their mother, always taking an interest in their life and wellbeing.



The family wishes to thank Rene Christmas for the friendship and care given to their mother and grandmother in the past months.



The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary on June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Honorary pallbearers are James Harris, Stephen Harris, Craig Lamb, Louis Planchard, Mike Wood, Johnny Hills, Court Hazelton, Thomas Eckert, and John King.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Marvin United Methodist Church for courtyard beautification (300 W. Erwin Street, Tyler, TX 75702).



Patti Harris Young lived a long, full life, born in Kaufman, Texas on March 16, 1922 and departed on June 10, 2019. Her family, friends, and civic organizations, in which she was very active, were her lifeblood until the end.She was one of the founders of the Rosemary Home and Garden Club, Member and Officer of the Women's Symphony League, and Officer and Member of PEO Sisterhood Chapter DH.As an active member of Marvin United Methodist Church, she was a member of United Methodist Women, Marvin UMC Administrative Board, Chapel Class, Greeter, Wedding Guild, Communion Team and Home Department Coordinator.She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward H. Harris and Mary Aleen Harris; sister, Verlyn Watson; daughter, Mahala Ann Young (1993) and husband of over 50 years, Malcolm A. Young (1996). She and her husband were the sole proprietors of Malcolm A. Young Tire and Automotive.She is survived by her son, Malcolm A. Young Jr. and wife Patty R. Young, Fairhope, AL; granddaughter, Page Young Gill and husband Stephen Gill, New Orleans, LA; grandson, Brooks P. Young and wife Carleton M. Young (as well as a great-grandchild on the way) New Orleans, LA; brother, Colonel James Harris and sister, Norma Jean Scott of Tyler. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews - Cecelia Wood and Suzanne Planchard, Marshall, TX; James E. Harris, Lubbock, TX; Stephen Harris, Brush Prairie, Washington and Craig Lamb, Nashville, TN.Patti Young had many other friends and family that referred to her as their mother, always taking an interest in their life and wellbeing.The family wishes to thank Rene Christmas for the friendship and care given to their mother and grandmother in the past months.The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary on June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Honorary pallbearers are James Harris, Stephen Harris, Craig Lamb, Louis Planchard, Mike Wood, Johnny Hills, Court Hazelton, Thomas Eckert, and John King.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Marvin United Methodist Church for courtyard beautification (300 W. Erwin Street, Tyler, TX 75702). Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close