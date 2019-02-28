Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Ruth (Pearce) Gimble. View Sign

Memorial graveside services for Patsy Ruth Pearce Gimble are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at New Harmony Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. Officiating will be Rev. Lance Marshall of the First United Methodist Church in Ft. Worth, Texas. Patsy was born on October 15, 1926 and died peacefully in her sleep on January 18, 2019, at home in Georgetown, Texas at age 92. She was a 4th generation Texan born to Holman Gardner Pearce and Lola Mae Satterwhite Pearce in Cushing, Texas where she also spent her childhood. Throughout her life Patsy was a member of a group of girls known as "The Gang of Seven" who grew up together in rural east Texas and who remained lifelong friends. Patsy married Edward Jacob (E.J.) Gimble of Tyler, Texas in 1956 at her sister Dot's home in Cushing, Texas. They spent their married life living all over the U.S., Canada, and around the world in connection with E. J.'s job with Fluor. She became a "master" packer and was adept at providing a happy home no matter the place or circumstances. Patsy traveled the world but always found time to share her adventures with friends and family. Patsy even managed to continue pursuing her love of golf while living in the deserts of Africa. She and E.J. enjoyed learning about the many different cultures they were able to experience, had great stories to tell, and had friends all over the world. Patsy is survived by her sister Dorothy (Dot) Pearce Crenshaw, age 99 of Georgetown, Texas, her cousins Joann Denny of Cushing, Texas, Judith Williamson of Nacogdoches, and sisters-in-law Betty Gimble and Virginia Gimble. She is also survived by her nieces Gina Crenshaw Marshall and husband Tony Marshall of Austin, Texas, Paula Crenshaw Rogerson of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Lindsay Long of Houston, Texas, as well as great-nephews Rev. Lance Marshall and wife Elizabeth of Ft. Worth, Texas and Grant Marshall of Ft. Collins, Colorado, great-great-niece Shaw Gahan of Austin, Texas and great-great-nephew Henry Marshall of Ft. Worth, Texas. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband E. J. Gimble, sister Mary Valeta (Peggy) Pearce Long and great-niece Holly Rogerson Gahan Walker. Patsy had no children but was a very loving and caring sister and aunt to all her nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by all of us. The family wishes to sincerely thank Kerri and Shelly Dehn of Georgetown, Texas for their loving care of Patsy. Her final illness was thankfully of short duration, but Patsy required help in daily living which Shelly and Kerri and their family and pets generously and compassionately provided. Patsy was a member of Pollard Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas, and will be laid to rest in New Harmony Cemetery.



