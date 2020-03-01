Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mrs. Patsey "Pat" Fern Ackley, age 81 of Keller, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church with Bro. Bruce Rudd officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Sylvan Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Mrs. Ackley died Friday, February 28, 2020 in Keller, Texas. She was born in Avoca, Texas on October 6, 1938 to the late Martin Luther and Thelma Juretta (Reid) Bolding. Mrs. Ackley was formerly of Huntington Beach, California, Colleyville, Texas, and Hideaway, Texas before moving to Keller, Texas in 2016. She was a member of the Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church, worked as a realtor while living in Colleyville, Texas and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ackley in 2016, sister, Juanell Thompson in 1998, brothers, Dempsey Bolding in 2008, Glenn Bolding in 2007 and Rex Bolding in 2004. Mrs. Ackley is survived by her daughters, Sherry Nunnally and husband, Roger of Tyler, Texas; Sharon Coffin of Lewisville, Texas; Julie Sheppard and husband, Steve of Ft. Worth, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Morgan Anderson and husband, Erik of Prosper, Texas; Cameron Nunnally of Orlando, Florida; Brittney Patten and husband, Justin of Boyd, Texas; Cristin Ackley of Corinth, Texas; Kelsey Sheppard of Houston, Texas; Caitlin Coffin of New York, New York; and 5 great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be Roger Nunnally, Steve Sheppard, Erik Anderson, Justin Patten, Cameron Nunnally, and Bryan Simmons.



