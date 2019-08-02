Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Whitten "Pat" Cavender. View Sign Service Information Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg 315 Rusk Street Pittsburg , TX 75686 (903)-856-2711 Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by family, Patricia ("Pat") Whitten Cavender, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Pittsburg, Texas on July 31, 2019. Pat's fulfilling life exhibited a deep devotion to God, family, friends and her country.



She was born on August 5, 1932 in Idabel, Oklahoma, to Milton N. Whitten and Myrtle Elkins Whitten. Pat Cavender was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Texas and was married to the late James Robert Cavender for 63 years. Together, they founded Cavender's Boot City in 1965. With hard work and the help of family members and many loyal and dedicated associates, it became the largest western wear dealer in the United States. Today, the Texas-based company has 82 stores in 11 states.



Pat Cavender was a loving and hard-working wife, mother and grandmother who always put others first. She continued to travel the country, decorating the Cavender's stores, up until last year when she became ill. She, along with the family, received many accolades over the years, including an induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.



She was an award-winning and accomplished artist who donated many paintings for charity auctions. She was known for her giving nature, her art, her design and decorating ability, the delicious feasts she served, as well as her quick wit and wry sense of humor.



Pat Cavender was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James, and siblings Milton "Jack" Whitten, Jr., Virginia Rasp, Mary Jane Brown, Billy Jean Whitten, Bobby Whitten and Dimple Sharp.



She is survived by her four children, Joe Cavender and wife, Nancy, Mike Cavender, Traci Cavender and Clay Cavender and wife, Jacqueline; grandchildren, Whitney Cavender Edwards and husband, Todd, McClain Cavender, Morgan Cavender, Drew Cavender and wife, Kayla, Cooper Cavender, Colton Cavender, Conley Cavender and Cline Cavender; great-grandchildren, Knox Edwards, Kingston Edwards, Wyatt Devine and Creed Cavender; and her brother Harry "Sonny" Whitten.



A memorial service celebrating her life is set for Saturday, August 3 at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Texas under the direction of Erman Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Joel Davis officiating. Visitation and lunch for all will be held afterwards at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center at 12:30 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the .

